Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Kering alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PPRUY

Kering Stock Down 2.9 %

Kering Cuts Dividend

Shares of PPRUY opened at $37.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. Kering has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

About Kering

(Get Free Report

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.