Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2024

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on PPRUY

Kering Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PPRUY opened at $37.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.46. Kering has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Kering Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

About Kering

(Get Free Report

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.