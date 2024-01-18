JMP Securities Lowers ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $19.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACV Auctions stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $2,790,400.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,779,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $2,790,400.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,779,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $440,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,595.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

