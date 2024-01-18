Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 2,734 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $338,004.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,211,053.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DexCom Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

