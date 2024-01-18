Insider Buying: British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires 38 Shares of Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 38 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £152.76 ($194.38).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 380.50 ($4.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 522.30 ($6.65). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 379.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 339.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 12.16 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $11.04. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Several research firms have commented on BLND. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.97) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.18) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.15) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 399.80 ($5.09).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

