Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $76.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $60.61 on Monday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $83.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 29.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

