Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,387 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

NYSE HRL opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.23. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $46.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

