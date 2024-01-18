Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Hexcel worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after buying an additional 112,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hexcel

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.