Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 195 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.21.

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $483.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day moving average is $152.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

