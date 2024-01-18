First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Set at C$16.00 by UBS Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) received a C$16.00 price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.11.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.29.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3322734 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

