Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,185 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visa were worth $102,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,536 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.05.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $266.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $489.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $267.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.