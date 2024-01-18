Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 123.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Up 0.2 %

HOLX opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

