Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.39 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,475 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

