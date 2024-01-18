Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 90.9% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 292,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after buying an additional 139,514 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $484,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $2,548,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.4% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 570,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.40.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $384.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $96.58 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

