Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.03.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$4.10. The company has a market cap of C$385.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.94.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$444.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$434.45 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 1.16%. Research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.2998586 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.