Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given a C$11.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been given a C$11.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.61% from the company’s previous close.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.75 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.03.

Enerflex Stock Performance

TSE EFX opened at C$6.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$794.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Enerflex has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$11.03.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of C$778.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$767.37 million. Research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.6195426 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

