Eight Capital Boosts Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Price Target to C$17.50

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.9 %
Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.06. Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 271.16%. The firm had revenue of C$14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Energy Fuels news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Fuels
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.