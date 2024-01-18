Eight Capital Boosts Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Price Target to C$17.50

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$10.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.44. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$12.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.87.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.06. Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 271.16%. The firm had revenue of C$14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Fuels news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Featured Articles

