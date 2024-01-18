Dennis Schulz Acquires 280 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($192.39).
ITM Power Stock Performance
ITM opened at GBX 50.24 ($0.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £309.92 million, a P/E ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.27. ITM Power Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 48.01 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.35 ($1.53).
ITM Power Company Profile
