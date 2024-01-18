Dennis Schulz Acquires 280 Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($192.39).

ITM opened at GBX 50.24 ($0.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £309.92 million, a P/E ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.27. ITM Power Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 48.01 ($0.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 120.35 ($1.53).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

