Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPG. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.45.

TSE:CPG opened at C$8.57 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$11.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.09). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2706553 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.66. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.66. Also, Director Craig Stephen Bryksa bought 10,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.76 per share, with a total value of C$97,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,065 shares of company stock worth $397,686. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

