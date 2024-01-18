Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 190.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.46.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

About Corus Entertainment

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

