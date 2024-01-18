Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $146.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

