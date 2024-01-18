CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $25.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $238,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 18,071 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $451,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,657 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

