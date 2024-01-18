CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 325 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.