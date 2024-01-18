CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,024 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mosaic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

About Mosaic



The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.



