CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,337 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.49 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

