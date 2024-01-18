CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 16.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in APA by 192.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 73,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 48,516 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in APA by 219.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 333,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 229,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in APA by 13.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 853,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,069,000 after buying an additional 103,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $30.81 on Thursday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.