CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,406 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,568 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 504,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,145,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $1,892,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.