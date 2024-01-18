Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52. The stock has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

