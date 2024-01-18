Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chevron were worth $76,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock opened at $143.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.52. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

