CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$6.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.68% from the stock’s previous close.

CEU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.95.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

CEU opened at C$3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$882.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.15.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$536.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$533.47 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.63%. On average, research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6214286 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$77,775.20. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

