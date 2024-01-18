Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$155.00 at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$125.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.00.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$119.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$135.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.99.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The business had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 3.0841734 EPS for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

