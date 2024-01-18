Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$155.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$144.00.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$119.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.99. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$135.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The business had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.0841734 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

