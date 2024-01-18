Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$6.40 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. The business had revenue of C$169.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.645 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$127,900.00. Insiders purchased 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

