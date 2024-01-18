Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $793.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $793.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 74.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,659,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cable One by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Cable One by 122.1% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter valued at $14,476,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO stock opened at $522.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $543.97 and its 200 day moving average is $608.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cable One has a 1-year low of $506.18 and a 1-year high of $861.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). The company had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.49 million. Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

