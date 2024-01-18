Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $793.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $793.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One
Cable One Stock Down 3.5 %
CABO stock opened at $522.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $543.97 and its 200 day moving average is $608.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cable One has a 1-year low of $506.18 and a 1-year high of $861.89.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). The company had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.49 million. Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cable One Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.
About Cable One
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
