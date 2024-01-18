Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John Sells 6,144 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $135,290.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,864,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

On Friday, January 12th, Sharon Price John sold 12,432 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $276,860.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $402,948.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $106,436.33.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $312.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.69. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 31.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 33,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Build-A-Bear Workshop

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.