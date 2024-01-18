Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price at $4.88

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPLD. Roth Capital lowered Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $3.78 on Monday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 61.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $67,180.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 209,408 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,185,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 214,935 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,603,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 690,417 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

