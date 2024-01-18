Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT at $297.88

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $222.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.34 and a 200-day moving average of $229.68. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $266.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,605 shares of company stock worth $6,428,545. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after acquiring an additional 245,747 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

