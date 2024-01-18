Brokerages Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target at $67.00

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE SHEL opened at $61.02 on Monday. Shell has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $202.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

