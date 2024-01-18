Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $19.29

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

IAS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $14.52 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,079.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $116,390.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,079.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $23,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,010,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,140,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,717,096 shares of company stock worth $178,038,416 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,325,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,541,000 after buying an additional 839,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,279,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after buying an additional 191,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 32.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 605,824 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

