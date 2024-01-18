Brokerages Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FYBR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 6.2% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 24,215,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,979,000 after buying an additional 1,417,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,827,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,318,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,172,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,814,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,569,000.

FYBR stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

