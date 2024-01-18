Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $12.00

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

AMC Networks stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $744.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 314,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after buying an additional 114,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

