Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 210 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $167.19 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $483.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.