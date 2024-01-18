Ben Thompson Buys 38 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson purchased 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 813 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £308.94 ($393.10).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Ben Thompson acquired 40 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 720 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £288 ($366.46).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 800 ($10.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 469.36 ($5.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 930 ($11.83). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 736.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 628.26. The company has a market capitalization of £457.04 million, a PE ratio of 4,210.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.