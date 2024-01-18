Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

BTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.41.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

BTE stock opened at C$4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.58. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.8606557 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

