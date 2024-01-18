Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

BKSC opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

