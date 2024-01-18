Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $58.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Ball alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after buying an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ball by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after acquiring an additional 874,325 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $54.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. Ball has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts predict that Ball will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

About Ball

(Get Free Report

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.