Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $113.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $92.19.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 255,319 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

