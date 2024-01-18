Assetmark Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

