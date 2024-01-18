ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$26.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.85.

TSE ARX opened at C$20.63 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.34 and a 52 week high of C$23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.65. The firm has a market cap of C$12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 27.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

