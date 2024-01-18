Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Shares of AMAT opened at $153.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average of $146.02. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $106.09 and a twelve month high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

