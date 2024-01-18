Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Jeffrey Eisele Sells 438 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Eisele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Eisele sold 68 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,934.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

